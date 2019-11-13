The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, has tasked the board and management of NNPC Retail Limited to ensure the delivery of unadulterated products to motorists nationwide.

Kyari gave the charge in a statement signed by Mr Samson Makoji, the acting spokesman for the Corporation, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He spoke during the inauguration of a new Board of Directors for the company.

He said that the management must strive to sustain the company’s culture of delivering unadulterated petroleum products to Nigerians in its filling stations.

He noted that the confidence of Nigerians in the company’s commitment to delivering high quality products and the right quantity at the right prices was a great asset to sustain.

He noted that the new management could leverage on the trust that the company had built to achieve the target of growing market share to 30 per cent.

“We have to maintain our viable operational strategies to advance our cause. NNPC Retail Limited’s management must focus to ensure that products are not adulterated and meters for both our own and our affiliate stations are not tampered with .

“This will make those who buy our products to derive maximum value for their money,” Kyari said.

The GMD further said that NNPC Retail Limited occupied a strategic position in the energy matrix of the country as a first line company with strong brand in petroleum products supply and distribution.

According to him, there is need to expand its scope and capture at least 30 per cent market share within the shortest time possible for the benefit of Nigerians.

He explained that automation of process, continued maintenance of customer base and expansion would assist in speedy attainment of target.

Responding, Usman Yusuf, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Gas and Power, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated his team’s readiness to deliver on the task.

Other members of the board are the COO, Downstream, Adeyemi Adetunji, Alternate Chairman; COO, Refineries, Mustapha Yakubu; Managing Director of NNPC Retail Ltd, Sir Billy Okoye and Company Secretary, NNPC Retail Ltd, Mrs Obioma Abangwu.

In another development, NNPC has given assurance that it will be transparent in the 2020/2021 selection of Lead Insurer for its Oil Assets.

It said that a total of 42 companies submitted bids for the lead insurer contract and promised that each of the bids would be assessed on its own merit.