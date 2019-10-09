The NNPC Group Managing Director,(GMD), Mala Kyari, said this in a statement by the Acting Spokesman for the Corporation, Mr Samson Makoji in Abuja on Wednesday.

Makoji quoted Kyari as having said this while receiving the management of LukOil Company, led by its Vice President for the Americas, West Africa and Europe, Ivan Romanovsky during business visit to NNPC.

The GMD said he would leave no stone unturned to actualise the mandate of the Federal Government, especially revamping the refineries and meeting the oil production target of three million barrels per day.

“We are adopting a global approach to solving industry problems, we will work with you to see how we can support each other, to leverage on your capabilities,” he said.

He invited LukOil Company to participate in the upcoming bid rounds, billed to hold in the near future.

Earlier, Romanovsky said that Nigeria was a country of opportunities with a number of projects that his company and NNPC could leverage on.

According to him, Nigeria has what it takes to achieve its production targets.

“I am pretty sure the goals that are set and the plans by the National Oil Company are achievable, especially with the help of international partners,’’ Romanovsky said.

On the rehabilitation of refineries, he said his company was ready to support the NNPC, not only to revamp the plants, but also to upgrade their capacity.

“We are open, more than glad to participate in upgrading the existing refineries; we have the knowledge and the technical know-how.”