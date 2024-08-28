KwSUBEB to employ 1,611 teaching & non-teaching staff across Kwara’s 16 LGAs

KwSUBEB’s Press Secretary, Aminat Atere, quoted the Board’s Chairman, Prof. Shehu Adaramaja, as saying in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin that there was already approval for such employment.

“A total of 695 Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree holders, 605 National Certificate of Education (NCE) holders, 200 security guards, and 111 other categories of non-teaching staff were approved for engagement into the service,” he said.

Adaramaja added that the exercise would be carried out based on the needs assessment recently conducted across the education bodies in the 16 LGAs.

"Preparing for the recruitment follows the approval by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for us to fill the vacancies created due to retirements, deaths or transfer of service to other states.

"On the procedure for the recruitment, a community-based job recruitment approach will be adopted without compromising competence and qualifications.

"Recruitment is going to take place at the local government level or at the nearest communities/villages where their services are greatly needed,” he stated.