ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

KWASU promotes 3 staff to professorial status

News Agency Of Nigeria

Prof. Luqman noted that the appointment, which takes effect from October 1, 2022, was a positive development for the University.

KWASU promotes 3 staff to professorial status [Naijaolofofo]
KWASU promotes 3 staff to professorial status [Naijaolofofo]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement from the Acting Director, University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, on Saturday at Malete.

According to the statement, the new professors are Suleiman Shehu – Professor of Islamic History; Abdulwahab Jamiu Elesin – Professor of Islamic Law; and Stephen Olufemi Afolabi – Professor of Educational Management.

”The Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Jimoh Luqman, while conveying his congratulations to the new professors, charged them to bring renewed vigour to the tasks of teaching, research and community development.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Prof. Luqman noted that the appointment, which takes effect from October 1, 2022, was a positive development for the University.

”He emphasised the need for the new appointees to rededicate themselves to their primary duties while bringing top-notch contributions for the advancement of the institution,” the statement read in part.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Poor road network fueling insecurity in North-East - Governors

Poor road network fueling insecurity in North-East - Governors

104 students bag first-class degrees in Al-Qalam university

104 students bag first-class degrees in Al-Qalam university

KWASU promotes 3 staff to professorial status

KWASU promotes 3 staff to professorial status

Traditional institution top on Tinubu’s priority list, says Shettima

Traditional institution top on Tinubu’s priority list, says Shettima

15,750 teachers write professional qualifying examination

15,750 teachers write professional qualifying examination

Troops arrest suspected killer of couple, 11 others in Plateau

Troops arrest suspected killer of couple, 11 others in Plateau

Obi offers solutions for elimination of violence against women

Obi offers solutions for elimination of violence against women

Obaseki offers UNIBEN first-class graduates automatic jobs

Obaseki offers UNIBEN first-class graduates automatic jobs

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:Eruku]

NBA tackles Ademola over removal of Osun CJ, rejects Afolabi as Acting Judge

We're targeting leadership, command chains of terrorists – Military

We're targeting leadership, command chains of terrorists – Military

FG targets 2,000 tractors yearly to boost food production

FG targets 2,000 tractors yearly to boost food production