KWASU promotes 3 staff to professorial status

This is contained in a statement from the Acting Director, University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, on Saturday at Malete.

According to the statement, the new professors are Suleiman Shehu – Professor of Islamic History; Abdulwahab Jamiu Elesin – Professor of Islamic Law; and Stephen Olufemi Afolabi – Professor of Educational Management.

”The Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Jimoh Luqman, while conveying his congratulations to the new professors, charged them to bring renewed vigour to the tasks of teaching, research and community development.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Prof. Luqman noted that the appointment, which takes effect from October 1, 2022, was a positive development for the University.