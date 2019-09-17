Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has named a 26-year-old, Joana Nnazua Kolo, as a commissioner-nominee to serve in his cabinet.

During plenary on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Speaker of the Kwara House of Assembly, Salihu Yakubu Danladi, read a letter sent by the governor nominating four women to serve in Kwara's State Executive Council.

Others nominated by the governor are Sa'adatu Modibbo-Kawu, Arinola Fatimoh Lawal, and Aisha Ahman Pategi.

If cleared by the legislature, Kolo will become Nigeria's youngest currently serving commissioner just weeks after 27-year-old Seun Fakorede was appointed commissioner by Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde.

The 2018 graduate of Library Science from the Kwara State University (KWASU) is currently on national service in Jigawa State as a member of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) and will be screened for confirmation when she completes the programme in two weeks.

AbdulRazaq has also nominated a former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the FBN Mortgages Limited, Folashade Omoniyi, as the new Chairperson of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS). She would succeed Prof. Murtala Awodun whose tenure expires soon.