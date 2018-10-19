Pulse.ng logo
Kwara warns schools against collecting unauthorized fees

The Kwara State government has warned school administrators who collect unauthorized fees to desist from doing so.

  • Published:
Kwara warns schools against collecting unauthorized fees play Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed comes down hard on illegal school fees (Atlantic Reporter)

The Kwara State government has warned school administrators collecting unauthorized fees to desist from doing so or be sanctioned.

This warning came as the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) announced that all teaching and non-teaching staff that were successful in the 2015 to 2017 promotion exercise should proceed for their promotion letters.

The chairman of TESCOM, Alhaji AbdulRasaq Ibrahim, in the statement released on Thursday, added that the Kwara State Government is committed to free education for all pupils in Primary and Secondary Schools across the state.

He called on all school administrators to eschew any act that could be detrimental to the growth of education in the state.

Furthermore, the TESCOM Chairman noted that schedules for the collection of the promotion letters are: Friday, 26th October, GL 7 to 8; Friday, 2nd November, GL 8 to 9; Friday, 9th November, GL 9 to 10; Friday, 16th November, GL 10 to 12; Friday, 23rd November, GL 12 to 13; Friday, 30th November, GL 13 to14; Friday, 7th December GL 14 to15; Friday, 14th December, GL 15 to 16.

He urged the concerned officers to report to the TESCOM headquarters on the scheduled dates by 9:00am with copies of their original certificates, staff Identification card, letters of first appointment, letters of confirmation of appointment and letters of last promotion.

