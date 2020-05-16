The intelligence network of the Kwara State Government reportedly foiled a plot by some coronavirus patients to escape from their isolation centre.

The patients who were said to have scaled the fence of the centre were promptly arrested and returned to the centre.

Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the state government in a statement said the government was shocked that the patients were among the imported cases who intentionally violated the interstate lockdown and came into the state.

He said, “Security has been further beefed up at our isolation centre. The government restates that COVID-19 is not a death sentence and there is no reason why anyone would want to escape and put their own lives and the lives of other people at risk.”

On Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced two new cases in Kwara State bringing the number of positive cases in the state to 58.