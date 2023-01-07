Kwara SUBEB recruits 600 teachers from database

”We wish to inform the public that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the recruitment of 600 teachers to fill existing vacancies that we have.

”These vacancies are being filled from the rich bank of qualified applicants from the previous exercise.

”They are those who did not make the cut on account of relevancy of their subject areas, high competition from their local government areas, and some other indices,” he said.

“These vacancies are being filled strictly with the same criteria used in the previous exercise in the interest of our education sector.

”The only difference is that there will be no call for new applications,” Adaramaja said.

The SUBEB boss however noted that the board has allowed community nominations of certified individuals with NCE and competencies in relevant subject areas in certain extreme circumstances.

”This will be of those that have agreed to extended stay in the communities as a condition of employment.

“This is not open-ended as no abuse will be entertained in the process.