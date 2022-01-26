The Kwara State Government has now reaffirmed its commitment to allowing Muslim schoolgirls in public schools across the state to wear hijabs if they choose.
Kwara state committed to allowing hijab in schools
The state has restated its commitment to allowing hijabs following several disputes on the matter recently.
The state’s commitment to that cause was restated by the State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Madibbo Kawu during a peace meeting between Muslim and Christian stakeholders in Ijagbo, Oyun local government area, held at the Ministry Headquarters, Ilorin.
The statement has been deemed necessary in a bid to prevent further threats to peace in the state over the issue.
She warned that any attempts to sabotage the existing peace in the state over the matter will be swiftly dealt with and enjoined both sides to continue to live together in harmony.
“The policy statement of the Kwara State Government allowing willing Muslim schoolgirl to wear the hijab in all public schools, including grant-aided ones, is binding. This conforms with the judicial pronouncements of the courts of law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” she said.
The commissioner then directed the school heads that were present to guarantee that measures were put in place to address the situation in Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo to ensure that the directives are adhered to.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng