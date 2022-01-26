Kwara state committed to allowing hijab in schools

The state’s commitment to that cause was restated by the State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Madibbo Kawu during a peace meeting between Muslim and Christian stakeholders in Ijagbo, Oyun local government area, held at the Ministry Headquarters, Ilorin.

The statement has been deemed necessary in a bid to prevent further threats to peace in the state over the issue.

She warned that any attempts to sabotage the existing peace in the state over the matter will be swiftly dealt with and enjoined both sides to continue to live together in harmony.

“The policy statement of the Kwara State Government allowing willing Muslim schoolgirl to wear the hijab in all public schools, including grant-aided ones, is binding. This conforms with the judicial pronouncements of the courts of law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” she said.