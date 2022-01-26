RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwara state committed to allowing hijab in schools

Authors:

Seye Omidiora

The state has restated its commitment to allowing hijabs following several disputes on the matter recently.

Kwara state committed to allowing hijab in schools
Kwara state committed to allowing hijab in schools

The Kwara State Government has now reaffirmed its commitment to allowing Muslim schoolgirls in public schools across the state to wear hijabs if they choose.

Recommended articles

The state’s commitment to that cause was restated by the State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Madibbo Kawu during a peace meeting between Muslim and Christian stakeholders in Ijagbo, Oyun local government area, held at the Ministry Headquarters, Ilorin.

The statement has been deemed necessary in a bid to prevent further threats to peace in the state over the issue.

She warned that any attempts to sabotage the existing peace in the state over the matter will be swiftly dealt with and enjoined both sides to continue to live together in harmony.

“The policy statement of the Kwara State Government allowing willing Muslim schoolgirl to wear the hijab in all public schools, including grant-aided ones, is binding. This conforms with the judicial pronouncements of the courts of law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” she said.

The commissioner then directed the school heads that were present to guarantee that measures were put in place to address the situation in Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo to ensure that the directives are adhered to.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu remains man to beat in 2023– Lagos APC spokesman

Tinubu remains man to beat in 2023– Lagos APC spokesman

COAS Yahaya's war strategy responsible for recent successes - Nigerian Army

COAS Yahaya's war strategy responsible for recent successes - Nigerian Army

Fix refineries before removing subsidy – NLC tells FG

Fix refineries before removing subsidy – NLC tells FG

Anambra: Police declare 21 persons wanted over abduction of traditional ruler, killing of 2

Anambra: Police declare 21 persons wanted over abduction of traditional ruler, killing of 2

Reps condemn resurgence of military coups in West Africa

Reps condemn resurgence of military coups in West Africa

Kwara state committed to allowing hijab in schools

Kwara state committed to allowing hijab in schools

Okorocha informs Senate of his 2023 presidential ambition

Okorocha informs Senate of his 2023 presidential ambition

Seyi Makinde enjoins Nigerians to vote energetic leaders

Seyi Makinde enjoins Nigerians to vote energetic leaders

FG launches NYSC museum

FG launches NYSC museum

Trending

The city of Lagos now has the fastest trains in Africa

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu PHOTO - TWITTER - BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.