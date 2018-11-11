news

The Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Dr Ali Ahmad, on Sunday felicitated with the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji lbrahim Sulu-Gambari, on his 23 years on the throne.

Ahmad, in his congratulatory message on Sunday in llorin, described the monarch’s reign as “worthwhile and eventful”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sulu-Gambari ascended the throne as the 11th Emir of Ilorin on Nov. 11, 1995.

He succeeded late AbdulKadir Baba-Agba, who reigned for three years.

Ahmad said, “Without doubt, the traditional ruler’s emergence over two decades ago, has brought about tremendous progress and improvement in all spheres to the llorin Emirate and the state in general.”

He said that massive infrastructure facilities and development of various kinds have been witnessed during the reign of Sulu-Gambari in llorin Emirate and other parts of the state.

Ahmad, through his Media Aide, Shuaib Abdulkadir, said that Sulu-Gambari’s wealth of experience as a retired jurist was always brought to bare in the manner he has been piloting the affairs of the emirate.

The speaker said that as the Emir, as the Chairman, Kwara State Traditional Council, has ensured that other royal fathers in the state play pivotal roles aimed at sustaining peaceful co-existence in all parts of the state.

He enjoined people of the emirate to continue to express their maximum cooperation and support to the monarch in his bid to further lead the Ilorin Emirate to greater heights.

Ahmad prayed that Allah, in His infinite mercy, would further grant the traditional ruler sound health, wisdom, and guard him in all his endeavours for the betterment of Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State at large.

Similarly, the llorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), also described the reign of the Emir as evergreen with tremendous achievements.

Its National President, Amb. Sheikh AbdulAzeez, said that the monarch utilised his wealth of experience to put llorin on the world map, especially through the successful hosting of the 2018 Durbar Festival.

AbdulAzeez prayed that Allah would continue to give the emir wisdom, sound health and long life for more achievements to be recorded in the emirate in particular, and the state as a whole.