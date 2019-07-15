The Kwara State Signage and Advertising Agency (KWASAA) has called on owners of billboards in the state to voluntarily pay their dues for 2019.

Alhaji Uthman Yusuf-Kana, the Executive Secretary of the agency, made the call on Monday in a statement in Ilorin.

Yusuf-Kana, in the statement issued by Abubakar Owolabi, the Press Secretary in the agency, also urged the agency’s personnel to carry out their duties in accordance with the law.

He, however, pleaded with Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to assist the agency in tackling its current challenges so as to further strengthen it in the discharge of its statutory duty.

“The agency is lagging behind when compared with its counterparts in states like Oyo, Ekiti and Lagos State among others in the area of working tools and facilities that could make the work conducive for the staff,’’ Yusuf-Kana said in the statement.

The statement quoted Mr Ebulu Stephen, a consultant to the agency, as promising to boost the efforts of the organisation in its revenue drive.