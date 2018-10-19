Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kwara school of business is now ready for commissioning

Kwara school of business is now ready for commissioning

The Kwara school of business which contains twelve classrooms, mini-lecture room, seminar room, library, among others, is now ready for commissioning.

  • Published:
Kwara school of business is now ready for commissioning play

The Kwara school of business edifice is located in Ilorin, the State capital

(Kwara State Govt )

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

All is now set for the commissioning of the Kwara State University (KWASU) School of Business and Governance.

The school is situated in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The Project consultant, Arc Jamiu Faworaja who conducted the State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Barrister Abdullah Alikinla round the edifice this week, said that the project is 90 per cent complete.

The project consultant told the commissioner that the edifice contains  twelve classrooms, mini-lecture room, seminar room, library, among others.

He explained that the second part of the work which includes mechanical and electrical fittings, furniture, landscaping and perimeter fencing, were not captured in the earlier agreement. 

He told newsmen that a report on perimeter fencing had been sent to the governor for approval, assuring that  the fencing would be completed as soon as it is approved.

'Carefully carried out'

Engr Faworaja who spoke through Engr Seun Ojo told the commissioner and his team that the project is carefully carried out in accordance with specifications and assured that the project will be completed and delivered by December, 2018.

The State commissioner for Tertiary Education, Barrister Abdullah Alikinla, in his response, expressed satisfaction over the level of work done, saying that "the level of work done is commendable and satisfactory".

He explained that what was left is perimeter fencing and road network, and assured that all will be completed as soon as the project got the governor's approval.

He added that the fencing of the premises will be approved in a couple of weeks by the governor, with a view to guaranteeing adequate security in and around the post graduate school.

He maintained that the Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, is eager to commission the project and see it being put to use by students from across the nooks and crannies of the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Read how Boko Haram killed Red Cross staff Hauwa Limanbullet
2 2 notorious thugs reported dead following a clash in Bariga and its...bullet
3 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet

Related Articles

Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov. directs commission to fast track civil servants’ promotion exercise
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov. explains why he left APC for PDP
APC Vs PDP 5 stunts your favorite politicians have pulled in a season of defections
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor’s aide resigns, stays in APC

Local

Nigeria and Norway promise to deepen business ties
Nigeria and Norway promise to deepen business ties
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.
Kano State Govt. approves mandatory drug test for political appointees, civil servants ‎
NIA places red alert on drug made with human flesh and organs
NIA places red alert on drug made with human flesh and organs
Governor of Lagos state Akinwunmi Ambode
Lagos records 667 domestic and sexual violence cases in 3 months — Official
X
Advertisement