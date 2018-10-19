Kwara school of business is now ready for commissioning

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

All is now set for the commissioning of the Kwara State University (KWASU) School of Business and Governance.

The school is situated in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The Project consultant, Arc Jamiu Faworaja who conducted the State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Barrister Abdullah Alikinla round the edifice this week, said that the project is 90 per cent complete.

The project consultant told the commissioner that the edifice contains twelve classrooms, mini-lecture room, seminar room, library, among others.

He explained that the second part of the work which includes mechanical and electrical fittings, furniture, landscaping and perimeter fencing, were not captured in the earlier agreement.

He told newsmen that a report on perimeter fencing had been sent to the governor for approval, assuring that the fencing would be completed as soon as it is approved.

'Carefully carried out'

Engr Faworaja who spoke through Engr Seun Ojo told the commissioner and his team that the project is carefully carried out in accordance with specifications and assured that the project will be completed and delivered by December, 2018.

The State commissioner for Tertiary Education, Barrister Abdullah Alikinla, in his response, expressed satisfaction over the level of work done, saying that "the level of work done is commendable and satisfactory".

He explained that what was left is perimeter fencing and road network, and assured that all will be completed as soon as the project got the governor's approval.

He added that the fencing of the premises will be approved in a couple of weeks by the governor, with a view to guaranteeing adequate security in and around the post graduate school.