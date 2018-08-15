Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kwara releases N125m subvention to tertiary institutions

In Kwara State releases N125m subvention to tertiary institutions

Kwara has released the sum of N125million as June 2018 subvention to all state-owned tertiary institutions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kwara releases N125m subvention to tertiary institutions play Kwara governor Abdulfatah Ahmed his Osun counterpart Rauf Aregbesola (Osun state government)

The Kwara State government says it has released the sum of N125million as June 2018 subvention to all state-owned tertiary institutions.

The State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mr Abdullahi Alkinla who disclosed this to newsmen in Ilorin on Monday, said that the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed had approved the release of the funds since last Wednesday.

According to him, as soon as the approval was given, the State Ministry of Finance swung into action to ensure that the institutions get the money before Friday last week.

He however explained that the banks could not process the payment of the money until Monday morning, adding that the funds had dropped into the accounts of the institutions. 

Alkinla further said that the provost of the College of Education, Ilorin, Dr. Yusuf Abdulraheem had early this morning confirmed to him the receipt of the institution’s share of the money.

He therefore stressed that the reported protest by students of College of Education, Ilorin was unnecessary as government had made good its pledge to make the money available.

The Commissioner said that the State government did disburse subvention to the institutions on a quarterly basis but had to change it to monthly in order to assist them meet their monthly salary obligation.

He explained that with the release of subvention for the payment of June salary, the institutions now have only one month outstanding salary to clear, which is for July.

Alkinla expressed optimism that the July subvention to the institutions would be released soon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 Saraki APC Senators to meet with Oshiomhole allegedly over Senate...bullet
3 Soyinka Nobel Laureate says Obasanjo gave out oil blocs for sexbullet

Related Articles

Fulani Herdsmen Kwara Govt bans night grazing to curb clashes
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor signs bill stopping payment of pension to ex Govs, Deputies
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov promises to complete Osun State boundary road
Abdulfatah Ahmed Adequate funding critical to educational growth in Kwara
Politics These 66 Nigerian politicians have been listed as corrupt by the ruling and opposition parties
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov. explains why he left APC for PDP

Local

Dead parents expose little boy to be recruited by big time robbers
Police 30 officers killed in 1 month - Akwa Ibom CP
Breastfeeding Newborns could die if not breastfed 2 to 23 hours after birth – Expert
More deaths have been reported from cholera outbreak in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, as government officials kept mum on the situation.
Cholera 50 cases, 28 deaths recorded in Kano in 7 months
Obasanjo can’t stop Buhari - Tinubu
NASS blockade Osinbajo saved Nigeria from embarrassment — Tinubu