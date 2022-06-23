Kwara records first confirmed case of Monkeypox

This follows rigorous efforts of the surveillance and response team that had been activated since the index case was reported in the country in March 2022, said the commissioner.

“The first confirmed case in Kwara State involves a 29-year-old Nigerian driver who developed symptoms of fever, generalised rash, and weakness in the last two weeks and had been under our surveillance.

“There were contacts with the wife and four neighbours with similar symptoms where he lives at Gbugbu, in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

“All of which have been resolved by the health team. The patient has been on admission in the last one week because of suspicion of monkeypox,” he said.

Razaq explained further that the index case has also been under strict monitoring by the surveillance and clinical team.

He said that currently the patient is improving and stable in the ward.

“The government’s team has similarly begun health facility and community case search/contact tracing.

“The team will also intensify continuous public and community sensitisation on the disease and its symptoms for public education and control.

“There is also ongoing training and retraining of health workers to strengthen our response to the development,” he said.

The commissioner stated that the ministry has notified the appropriate agencies, especially the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, of the development.