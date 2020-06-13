Kwara Government has recorded six more COVID-19 cases, and two deaths, according to Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19.

Ajakaye made this known in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin.

According to him, this brings to 149, the total number of confirmed cases, with 71 patients discharged and four death.

“As at 9:46p.m on Friday, the number of active cases is 74 and 71 patients had so far been discharged and four death recorded,” he said.