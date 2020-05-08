Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement in Ilorin.

“With this, the state now has a total of 21 confirmed cases, out of which 13 are active and the remaining eight have recovered and have since been discharged.

“We are sad to note that these five new cases came from the 28 travellers from Sokoto/Kebbi axis that were intercepted by the DSS at Oko Olowo area, Ilorin and were instantly quarantined before they could mix with the population.

“Going forward, anyone who crosses the border to Kwara State in defiance of the inter-state lockdown directive would be turned back to wherever they were coming from, no matter at what time of the day.

“The technical committee meanwhile has approved the fumigation of various places on Saturday, including the state secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ), the Golf Club, Government House, and the Governor’s Office.

“Other places to be fumigated include the Emir’s Palace in Ilorin; the Diagnostic Centre; Radio Kwara complex, Kwara Television complex, the Herald complex, University of Ilorin; Kwara State House of Assembly Complex.

“It also included Ilorin International Airport; State High Court premises; Olusola Saraki Abattoir, Post Office Complex, and the motor parks in Akerebiata, Maraba, Oloje, Offa Garage, and Sawmill motor park among others.”