Kwara loses pioneer speaker to brief illness

  • Published:
play Kwara loses pioneer speaker to brief illness

The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday announced the demise of its pioneer Speaker, Alhaji Shehu Usman.

Usman, who hailed from Lafiagi in Edu Local Government Area of the state, was the speaker of the House from 1979 to 1983.

Shuaib Abdulkadir (PDP Patigi) informed the House of Usman’s death during a plenary session under matters of urgent public importance.

The lawmaker said that Usman died on Monday evening during a brief illness.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) later that the first speaker had been buried in his hometown.

Deputy Speaker Mathew Okedare, who presided over the plenary session, described the death as a huge loss.

He said that the Assembly would dedicate a day for a valedictory session for the departed former speaker.

NAN reports that the House observed a minute silence in honour of the late pioneer speaker. 

