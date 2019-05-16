Barely two weeks to the May 29 inauguration ceremony, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin zonal office has reportedly arrested Abdul Gafar Ayinla, a member-elect of the Kwara State House of Assembly.

According to The Cable, the anti-graft agency arrested Ayinla over his alleged involvement in property scam, forgery and obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of about N26 million.

Ayinla who is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 reportedly confessed to the commission of the crime saying used the money to finance his political campaigns.

EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, in a statement said that said the petitioner who resides in the US, said Ayinla was introduced to her by her late aunt as capable of helping her purchase some properties in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, The Cable reports.

“The Lawmaker-elect sold to me another two plots of land with four bedroom bungalow at window level at Agric area of Ilorin.”

“I paid N8, 240, 000 (Eight Million Naira Two hundred and Forty Thousand Naira) commission of which Ayinla informed me that the seller had received his money but he never paid the money to the seller up till today, and never refunded the money to me,” the petitioner was quoted to have said.

The suspect who is said to be a lawyer was said to have confessed that he diverted the money to his personal use, with the hope that he will pay back the money when he receives his wardrobe allowance from the assembly.

EFCC said the suspect would soon be charged to court.