Kwara increases bursary allowance from N5,000 to N10,000

She quoted the commissioner, Dr Abolore Alabi as saying that application for the bursary opens on Friday, Nov. 4 and closes on Nov. 11, through https://scholarship.kw.gov.ng/bursary.

“The commissioner appreciates the commitment of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to his campaign promises to all and sundry.

“Dr Abolore expressed optimism that the present administration would not rest on its oars at ensuring that Kwara indigenes got their share of the dividends of democracy as at when due.