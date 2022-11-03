RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwara increases bursary allowance from N5,000 to N10,000

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kwara increased bursary allowances for its indigenous students in tertiary institutions on Thursday from N5,000 to N10,000.

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq [Premium Times]
Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

She quoted the commissioner, Dr Abolore Alabi as saying that application for the bursary opens on Friday, Nov. 4 and closes on Nov. 11, through https://scholarship.kw.gov.ng/bursary.

“The commissioner appreciates the commitment of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to his campaign promises to all and sundry.

“Dr Abolore expressed optimism that the present administration would not rest on its oars at ensuring that Kwara indigenes got their share of the dividends of democracy as at when due.

“He assured that more opportunities would still come for tertiary institutions students and urged them to always be good ambassadors of the state,’’ Amuda-kannike stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwara increases bursary allowance from N5,000 to N10,000

Kwara increases bursary allowance from N5,000 to N10,000

PDP Women Leader in Zamfara defects to APC

PDP Women Leader in Zamfara defects to APC

Immigration arrests suspected drug peddler, cattle rustler in Jigawa

Immigration arrests suspected drug peddler, cattle rustler in Jigawa

PDP condemns consistent kidnappings, wanton killings in Kaduna State

PDP condemns consistent kidnappings, wanton killings in Kaduna State

Suspected vandal electrocuted in Plateau, 4 others arrested in Bauchi

Suspected vandal electrocuted in Plateau, 4 others arrested in Bauchi

Tinubu most qualified to succeed Buhari - Campaign council

Tinubu most qualified to succeed Buhari - Campaign council

Buhari salutes Femi Otedola at 60, lauds him for helping others

Buhari salutes Femi Otedola at 60, lauds him for helping others

Road crash in Ebonyi claims 9 lives

Road crash in Ebonyi claims 9 lives

INEC Chairman swears in 19 new RECs

INEC Chairman swears in 19 new RECs

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File Photo: US soldiers. (Daily Trust)

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking. (Channels)

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

IGP releases emergency numbers as tension heightens over terror alert