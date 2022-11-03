Kwara increases bursary allowance from N5,000 to N10,000
Kwara increased bursary allowances for its indigenous students in tertiary institutions on Thursday from N5,000 to N10,000.
She quoted the commissioner, Dr Abolore Alabi as saying that application for the bursary opens on Friday, Nov. 4 and closes on Nov. 11, through https://scholarship.kw.gov.ng/bursary.
“The commissioner appreciates the commitment of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to his campaign promises to all and sundry.
“Dr Abolore expressed optimism that the present administration would not rest on its oars at ensuring that Kwara indigenes got their share of the dividends of democracy as at when due.
“He assured that more opportunities would still come for tertiary institutions students and urged them to always be good ambassadors of the state,’’ Amuda-kannike stated.
