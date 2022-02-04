Kwara Hijab crisis taken too far, Muslim media practitioners cry out

The body recalled that the state government had in 2021, through a circular, insisted that willing schoolgirls with the approved (uniform) shall have the right to wear Hijab in public schools.

“We are perturbed that individuals or groups will find it difficult to respect subsisting judicial pronouncements of the courts of law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which all favour the use of Hijab.

“How does the wearing of Hijab affects anyone who chooses to move around naked whether in schools or outside the school premises?” the statement queried.

MMPN urged the police and other security agencies to be thorough in their investigations to bring perpetrators of the heinous act to book to serve as deterrent to others.