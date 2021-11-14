RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwara Govt to issue uniform to motorcycle operators, others

The state government says the decision to register and give uniforms to all commercial operators was to curb crimes and strengthen security of lives and property.

Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq
Kwara Government is set to issue ‘Riders Uniform’ to all commercial drivers, beginning with motorcyclists popularly called Okada riders, in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Suleiman Iliasu, Commissioner for Works and Chairman, Kwara Transport Sanitisation Committee on Sunday in Ilorin.

He said the decision to register and give uniforms to all commercial operators was to curb crimes and strengthen security of lives and property.

“Kwara, a peaceful state in Nigeria, has many respectable and peace loving Okada operators who have been major stakeholders in the transport sector but the recent pronouncement of bans in some states has led to infiltration of our Okada operators by aliens who may cause security breaches in the state,” the chairman said.

Iliasu noted that many suspected criminals had been found to often use motorcycles to carry out their dastardly acts.

He added that the government always worked with the police command in the state and other security agencies to protect lives and property of people of the state.

