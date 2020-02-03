The state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Fatimah Ahmed, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the official presentation of the EMIS organised by the ministry in Ilorin.

Ahmed said the present administration was already going digital especially with the introduction of e-governance and that a good strategy to put education in the limelight was to go on-line real time.

“We want to move away from manual collection of data to digital, a situation where every stakeholder in the education sector will be able to monitor the activities in our schools by the click of a button wherever they are.

”The introduction of digitalisation of EMIS will allow the ministry to monitor and track the transfer of students from one school to another, if not for anything, to curb examination malpractices,” she said.

According to her, the movement of our teachers would be tracked online for effective distribution of teachers instead of too much concentration of teachers in urban centres at the expense of rural areas in the state.

”In addition, the introduction of EMIS will allow the Quality Assurance Bureau to monitor truancy of teachers and what a particular teacher is teaching in the class and how he/she is impacting knowledge to the pupils/students,” Ahmed added.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Yakub Danladi, commended the present administration for giving priority to education sector.

He called on education stakeholders to support the Gov. AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq-led administration in its efforts to take the state to a greater height.

The Chairman, House Committee on Education, Mr Muhammad Boriya, also lauded the initiative to reposition the education sector for the betterment of future leaders.