Chief Press Secretary (CPS), to the State Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye said this in a statement issued in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Ajakaye said Gov AbulRahman AbdulRazaq gave the indication when he visited Kaiama on Tuesday evening during a tour of public facilities in Kwara North Senatorial District.

He said the Governor had taken the matter of Kishi-Kaiama road up with the Federal Government.

“This administration might report the contractor employed by the previous administration to the anti-graft agency for collecting at least N1.1 billion to fix a segment of the road without any result.

“Gov AbdulRazaq said the action of the contractor was a setback for the road as the Federal Government would not release further funds for the road unless it is satisfied that the one released had been properly utilized,” Ajakaye added.

He explained that AbdulRazaq administration was also discussing the Kosubosu-Kaiama-Bode Sadu road with the Federal Government.

Ajakaye, however, quoted the governor as saying that the state might seek alternative funding for the project to hasten its construction in the next four years and then apply for refunds.

He said local communities would have the option of nominating trusted indigenous contractors to fix their schools and hospitals while government funds the projects.

“The contractors so nominated would be picked only after going through the government’s procurement processes as spelt out under the law.

“The government has recently retooled the 2019 budget to focus on rebuilding basic infrastructure such as township roads, schools, hospitals and toilets to tackle the menace of open defecation.

“For each community where we want to rebuild the schools or hospitals, we want to use the local contractors from those communities, so that we have trickle down effects and regenerate the economy by investing in the economy,” AbdulRazaq said in Kaiama.

The governor also visited communities like Gwaria, a major hub for yam flour production in Nigeria; Junga Aboki; and Kaiama town — all in Kaiama Local Government Area of the state.