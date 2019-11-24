This was contained in a statement issued by the ministry’s Press Secretary, Mansurat Amuda-Kannike, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ilorin.

The statement quoted the permanent secretary as giving the assurance while addressing some stakeholders at Moshi Gada, Tese, Gberia and Aboki during a routine inspection and monitoring of the grading exercise.

”The permanent secretary commended the agency for the job done from Kishi to Moshi Gada and Tese, and urged it to redouble the exercise from Gberia to Aboki.

”The monitoring team also paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Muazu Omar, where Manjo assured the traditional ruler that the road grading exercise would be completed within the next two weeks.

”He added that the grading of Kaiama-Bode Saadu road up to Dedegi would commence immediately the grading work was completed on the Kaiama-Kishi road,” Manjo said.

In his remarks, the Emir expressed appreciation to Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for approving funds for the road grading exercise.