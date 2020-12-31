This is contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mr Yakub Aliagan.

Applicants, the ministry said, must have a Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) with at least five O’ Level Credit passes in Mathematics, English, and three other relevant subjects in not more than two sittings.

The ministry said that out of the number, government advertised placements for 2,000 teachers in some specific subjects in the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) based on needs-assessment conducted in the commission.

”Applicants for the TESCOM jobs must have bachelor’s degrees in relevant subjects and teaching qualification in strict compliance with the National Policy of Education and Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

”Applicants must also have at least five O’ level credit passes at not more than two sittings, including Mathematics and English language.

”Once armed with PGD in Education, holders of Higher National Diploma (HND) in relevant subject areas may also apply for the TESCOM jobs,” the statement read.

It added that application the portal for SUBEB jobs (https//subeb.kw.gov.ng) will be activated on Sunday Jan. 3 and will be closed by midnight Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

”This will be followed by written examinations on Monday Jan. 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. and oral interview from Monday Feb. 1 to Saturday Feb. 6, 2021.

”For the TESCOM, application portal ( https//tescom.kw.gov.ng ) will go live from Sunday Jan. 3 and would run for two weeks, followed by qualifying examinations on Jan. 25, 2021 and oral interview from Monday Feb. 8, 2021 to Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

”While applicants for SUBEB jobs should not be younger than 22 years’ old, those seeking the TESCOM slots should not be older than 35 years’ old.

”Venues of the examinations and oral interviews will be communicated to the applicants at a later date,” the statement read.

It added that the job placements are open to all qualified persons and that only the best candidates would emerge from the process designed to throw up teachers with the right qualifications and competence to build generations of Kwarans to compete anywhere in the world.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vacancies came a few days after the government nullified a controversial enrolment process which affected 2,414 persons in the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).