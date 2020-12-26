Kwara State government has explained why it sacked 2,414 teachers from the service of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The state government in a statement signed by the Press Secretary, state Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mr Yakub Ali-Agan said the teachers were not qualified for the job.

Some of the teachers according to Punch were employed to teach English, Mathematics, and science subjects in junior secondary schools in the state.

In the statement, the state government said after screening the teachers and cleared 1,658 of them, it was discovered that the majority of them did not have the required teaching certificates.

The statement reads in part, “For instance, it was discovered that some of the 1,658 [teachers] purportedly adjudged to be qualified did not, in fact they don’t have the required teaching certificates.

“It was discovered that the teachers were engaged for subjects not covered in the executive approval, underscoring the unwholesome and impeachable nature of the entire process.

“Following from the above, the government has decided to start the employment process all over again in January 2021. The government will open a new application portal for all the 2,414 and any other eligible persons to apply for SUBEB teaching jobs in relevant subjects to be advertised. This effectively nullifies the controversial employment process of 2018/2019.”

The state government maintained that the decision to sack the teachers was built on justice and fairness to everyone, particularly taxpayers, and children, whose future depended on the quality of teaching they received at the elementary schools, Punch reports.