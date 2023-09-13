Kwara Govt evacuates street beggars from Ilorin metropolis
Commissioner added that the present administration prohibits beggars on the street beggars.
Recommended articles
Speaking at one of the locations of the exercise, Kemi Afolashade, Kwara Commissioner for Social Development, said the areas affected are: Tipper Garage, Tanke, Offa Garage, Geri-Alimi and Challenge in Ilorin.
She said that these were areas where the street beggars were domiciled, adding that the exercise was one of the core mandates of her ministry. Afolashade said the leadership of Gov. Abdulraham Abdulrazaq prohibits street begging and therefore beggars are prohibited to stay in these areas.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the exercise, the commissioner rescued a mentally challenged woman sleeping under the bridge. The commissioner who provided food and other needs to the mentally challenged woman also offered to rehabilitate and empower her with a vocation of her choice.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng