Kwara Govt evacuates street beggars from Ilorin metropolis

Speaking at one of the locations of the exercise, Kemi Afolashade, Kwara Commissioner for Social Development, said the areas affected are: Tipper Garage, Tanke, Offa Garage, Geri-Alimi and Challenge in Ilorin.

She said that these were areas where the street beggars were domiciled, adding that the exercise was one of the core mandates of her ministry. Afolashade said the leadership of Gov. Abdulraham Abdulrazaq prohibits street begging and therefore beggars are prohibited to stay in these areas.