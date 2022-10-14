Kwara Govt distributes 68,280 textbooks to primary schools

He said his administration would leave no child of school-age behind on account of lack of access to learning materials.

AbdulRazaq noted that efforts by the government to strengthen partnership with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has been yielding positive results.

”We are not only carrying out massive infrastructural renewals across Kwara State, we have also invested so much in technology, recruitment of competent teachers, retraining of our existing hands, and welfare of our workers.

”This is the first time in many years that Kwara is benefitting from various interventions from the UBEC.

”And it is the gain of our efficient management of resources and deliberate effort to improve learning outcome and brighten the future of our children,” he added.

While charging the students to make good use of the books being distributed, AbdulRazaq added that reading is fundamental and is one of the best ways through which dreams can be achieved.

The Executive Chairman of the state Universal Education Board (KWSUBEB), Prof. Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, commended the efforts of the governor on education which has earned the state various interventions.

”The interventions includes three slots of thirty modern Bilingual Model Schools projects of Federal Government/UBEC initiative programme located at Ballah, Banni and Share, respectively, among other interventions.

”The distribution of the textbooks in core subjects like English Language, Mathematics, Basic Science and Technology across the 16 LGEAs, would be a major morale booster to the teachers and pupils in the basic education sector.”