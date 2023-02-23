ADVERTISEMENT
Kwara govt declares Friday work-free day ahead of elections
Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara has declared Friday work-free day for the state civil servants.
The holiday, according to the statement, is to enable the workers travel to their voting areas to enable them to participate in the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.
She admonished eligible voters to turn out en masse to perform their civic responsibilities during the election without any acrimony.
