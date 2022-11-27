RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwara Govt converts Ilorin General Hospital to teaching hospital

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kwara Government says it has concluded plans to convert the Ilorin General Hospital to a teaching hospital for the newly approved Medical School of state university at Malete.

Kwara Govt converts Ilorin General Hospital to teaching hospital.
Kwara Govt converts Ilorin General Hospital to teaching hospital.

Recommended articles

Razaq stated that the government would leave no stone unturned to accomplish the plan on schedule.

According to him, modalities have been put in place to ensure that the project see the light of the day.

The commissioner explained that the government had embarked on upgrading the Ilorin general hospital with the state-of-the-art equipment as part of plan to accomplish its goals.

“The present government had established two Intensive Care Units and equipped them with the latest equipment to take care of critical cases,’’ he said.

Razaq also disclosed that the governor recently approved the employment of about 125 health workers, including medical doctors, apart from the 500 health personnel that were earlier engaged.

He noted that for the first time in over a decade, the state government reviewed salaries of health workers and embarked on capacity building, among others, so as to motivate them to perform optimally.

The commissioner added that the present administration is revamping and renovating health facilities across the state with modern equipment.

He stressed that the intention was to reverse medical tourism in the state and make Kwara a haven for people seeking medical healthcare services.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I will do my best, it's not going to be easy - Tinubu says at Lagos rally

I will do my best, it's not going to be easy - Tinubu says at Lagos rally

CJN will never make political comments, says aide

CJN will never make political comments, says aide

I feel sorry for next Cross River governor, ex-Gov. Duke

I feel sorry for next Cross River governor, ex-Gov. Duke

APC Women Leader targets 40m votes for Tinubu in 2023

APC Women Leader targets 40m votes for Tinubu in 2023

2023: Umahi, wife head Ebonyi APC campaign councils

2023: Umahi, wife head Ebonyi APC campaign councils

Kwara Govt converts Ilorin General Hospital to teaching hospital

Kwara Govt converts Ilorin General Hospital to teaching hospital

Voting for Tinubu will guarantee jobs for women, youths - Aisha Buhari

Voting for Tinubu will guarantee jobs for women, youths - Aisha Buhari

Gunmen kill 2 security guards, cut off head, hand in Ondo State

Gunmen kill 2 security guards, cut off head, hand in Ondo State

2023: Osinbajo group endorses Tinubu, receives APC letter of recognition

2023: Osinbajo group endorses Tinubu, receives APC letter of recognition

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Naira Notes

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

President Muhammadu Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria.

Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria Tuesday

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic.

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

New Naira Notes

Why naira notes were redesigned [Pulse Explainer]