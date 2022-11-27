Kwara Govt converts Ilorin General Hospital to teaching hospital.

Razaq stated that the government would leave no stone unturned to accomplish the plan on schedule.

According to him, modalities have been put in place to ensure that the project see the light of the day.

The commissioner explained that the government had embarked on upgrading the Ilorin general hospital with the state-of-the-art equipment as part of plan to accomplish its goals.

“The present government had established two Intensive Care Units and equipped them with the latest equipment to take care of critical cases,’’ he said.

Razaq also disclosed that the governor recently approved the employment of about 125 health workers, including medical doctors, apart from the 500 health personnel that were earlier engaged.

He noted that for the first time in over a decade, the state government reviewed salaries of health workers and embarked on capacity building, among others, so as to motivate them to perform optimally.

The commissioner added that the present administration is revamping and renovating health facilities across the state with modern equipment.