Mrs Omolewa Ahmed, the Wife of Kwara Governor, on Tuesday in Ilorin donated cash and gifts to the first baby of the year 2019, born to Mrs Mujidat Olarewaju at around 12:08 a.m. at the General Hospital, Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the baby boy weighed 4.2kg.

Ahmed, who presented the family with cash donations and gifts, said that the gesture was a way of appreciating God for His faithfulness in 2018 while praying for a fruitful 2019.

She also advised parents to always keep watch over their children, to protect them from the menace in the society.

NAN reports that at the Primary Health care centre, Ogunnugun, Shawo district, in Offa Local Government Area, the first baby of the year was delivered by Mrs Balikis Abdulateef at 1:20 a.m.

At the General Hospital Tsaragi in Edu Local Government, the first baby was a boy delivered by Mrs Mariam Umar at around 12:45 a.m.

In her reaction, the mother of the first baby in, Olarewaju, expressed her joy and gratitude to the wife of the governor.

There was also presentation of cash donations and gifts to parents of the second and third babies delivered at each of the hospitals visited by the governor’s wife.