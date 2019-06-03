The governor said this on Monday during a visit to the scene of a two storey-building that collapsed in Ikokoro area of Ilorin.

“We will have to send a supplementary budget to the state Assembly to accommodate some (interventionist) projects,” Abdulrazaq said.

He sympathised with those who sustained injuries in the incident, pledging to pay their hospital bills.

The governor said the state needed to procure necessary equipment for its emergency responders to evacuate people during such incidents.

Dr Richard Ifookorie, a victim, who thanked the governor for the visit, noted that it took the efforts of neighbors to rescue him and his child from the rubbles.

“We are very grateful for your kindness. God bless you,” he said