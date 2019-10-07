Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has approved the payment of N60 million counterpart funds to key into the World Bank-funded Community and Social Development Projects (CSDP).

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, on Sunday in Ilorin, said the funding would attract development to the rural areas of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the payment would enable the Kwara State Community and Social Development Agency (KWCDA) to carry out people oriented projects in rural communities.

NAN also reports that Kwara would access over N1 billion to implement micro-projects in various communities that express interest and pay 10 per cent of cost of project to be sited there.

Ajakaye said each community can benefit up to N10 million project in the areas of health, education, water supply, environment, infrastructure, and gender/vulnerable group project empowerment.

“In addition, vulnerable and physically challenged are to benefit from micro-projects to be implemented through access to funds. This will help through skills acquisitions and support with tools for operation,” he said.

Ajakaye disclosed that the CSDP was different from the multi billion Naira Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project for which the governor had paid the first tranche of N200 million counterpart fund.