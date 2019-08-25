Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has lamented the death of 17 students, who died in an auto crash on their way back to the state from Kano.

The governor described the students’ death as a painful one that could have been prevented.

According to Punch, the students, who were said to be post UTME candidates, died in an auto crash involving an 18-seater Toyota Hiace passenger bus and an articulated DAF container truck.

The accident, which occurred at Bacita Junction on the Ilorin/Jebba Road on Thursday, August 22, 2019, was confirmed by the Head of Operations of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Kwara State Sector Command, Udeme Eshiet.

Eshiet said the accident occurred as a result of speeding and dangerous driving.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, AbdulRazaq on Sunday, August 25, 2019, commiserated with the parents and families of the students and prayed to God to avert such calamity in the future.