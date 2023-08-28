ADVERTISEMENT
Kwara governor celebrates student who scored 9 As in WASSCE

News Agency Of Nigeria

AbdulRazaq says the outstanding result attests to the student's hard work, brilliance, focus, and family support.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq
Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Ololade also went on to record an impressive 298 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), again confirming his extraordinary brilliance. This is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Sunday in Ilorin.

AbdulRazaq said the outstanding result attests to the hard work, brilliance, focus, and family support that Ololade brought to bear in his studies.

"The family especially deserves a pat on the back for the great upbringing, discipline and efforts that shaped Ololade to become a pride of their clan.

"The governor urges the brilliant lad to remain focused as he continues on a promising academic journey that, with faith in God, is certain to bear sweet fruits for him, his family and the larger society," the statement read.

News Agency Of Nigeria

