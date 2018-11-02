Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kwara Governor Ahmed receives remains of General Bamigboye

Kwara Governor Ahmed receives remains of General Bamigboye

Remains of first Governor of Kwara State, General Bamigboye, arrives Ilorin.

  • Published:
Kwara Governor Ahmed receives remains of General Bamigboye play

Gen Bamigboye's remains touch down in Kwara

(Kwara State govt )

The final burial rites for the first Governor of Kwara State, Brigadier-General David Bamigboye (rtd) begins today with the arrival in Ilorin, the state capital, of the late military officer’s remains.

A Nigerian Airforce aircraft marked NAF 038 which conveyed the corpse landed at the Ilorin International Airport at about half past one on Thursday afternoon.

The corpse was received by the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold.

Also in the government's high-powered delegation were the Deputy Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Elder Mathew Okedare, the Head of Service, Mrs. Dupe Oluwole, commissioners of Education, Health, Energy, Women Affairs, Environment and Commerce, Special Advisers, Special Assistants and other top government officials.

Also at the Airport were former Chief Judges of the state, former Secretaries to the State Government and the representative of the Emir of Ilorin, the Balogun Gambari of Ilorin, Alhaji Aliyu Adebayo Muhammad.

Kwara Governor Ahmed receives remains of General Bamigboye play

Late Bamigboye's remains return to Nigeria

(Kwara State govt )

 

Others include the Talfida of Ilorin, Dr Amuda Aluko, family members, community leaders, students and associates of the late governor.

While handing over the corpse to the younger brother of the deceased, General Theophilus Bamigboye, the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed consoled the family over the loss and promised to continue to stand by the family.

Meanwhile, a Service of Songs for Late General David Bamigboye comes up this evening at the State Banquet Hall, opposite Government House, Ilorin, starting at four o'clock.

General Bamigboye, aged 78, died on September 21, 2018 following a brief illness.

He was born on Dec. 7, 1940, and was the military governor of Kwara between May 1967 and July 1975. He was credited with establishing the Kwara State Polytechnic in 1972.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for Nigerian...bullet
2 "I'm going to watch you closely from now on", Buhari warns Nigeria...bullet
3 How El-Zakzaky has become the face of Shiite persecution in Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

Adeyinka Adebayo FG names varsity after late Western Region governor
Buhari President mourns former Kwara military governor, Bamigboye
Bamigboye First military governor of Kwara, dies at 78

Local

Buhari comments on Kemi Adeosun's NYSC forgery scandal
Buhari comments on Kemi Adeosun's NYSC forgery scandal
Bring killers of Hauwa Liman to justice - UN chief urges
1,100 journalists murdered over a decade - UN
4 ways army said governors are sponsoring Fulani herdsmen
Shiite protest: DHQ flays AI’s negative, false narratives
Pic 17 President Muhammadu Buhari (2nd R) Secreatry to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha (R), President, National Council of Women Societies (NCWS); Mrs Gloria Laraba Shoda (M) during the of NCWS delegation to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday (1/11/18)
Buhari to NCWS: I’ll continue to be fair to women
X
Advertisement