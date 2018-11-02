Kwara Governor Ahmed receives remains of General Bamigboye

news

The final burial rites for the first Governor of Kwara State, Brigadier-General David Bamigboye (rtd) begins today with the arrival in Ilorin, the state capital, of the late military officer’s remains.

A Nigerian Airforce aircraft marked NAF 038 which conveyed the corpse landed at the Ilorin International Airport at about half past one on Thursday afternoon.

The corpse was received by the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold.

Also in the government's high-powered delegation were the Deputy Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Elder Mathew Okedare, the Head of Service, Mrs. Dupe Oluwole, commissioners of Education, Health, Energy, Women Affairs, Environment and Commerce, Special Advisers, Special Assistants and other top government officials.

Also at the Airport were former Chief Judges of the state, former Secretaries to the State Government and the representative of the Emir of Ilorin, the Balogun Gambari of Ilorin, Alhaji Aliyu Adebayo Muhammad.

Others include the Talfida of Ilorin, Dr Amuda Aluko, family members, community leaders, students and associates of the late governor.

While handing over the corpse to the younger brother of the deceased, General Theophilus Bamigboye, the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed consoled the family over the loss and promised to continue to stand by the family.

Meanwhile, a Service of Songs for Late General David Bamigboye comes up this evening at the State Banquet Hall, opposite Government House, Ilorin, starting at four o'clock.

General Bamigboye, aged 78, died on September 21, 2018 following a brief illness.

He was born on Dec. 7, 1940, and was the military governor of Kwara between May 1967 and July 1975. He was credited with establishing the Kwara State Polytechnic in 1972.