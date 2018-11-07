Kwara Governor Ahmed addresses NGF on taxation

news

Kwara Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, will today, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, address the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) on the subject of taxation.

Dr. Muyideen Akorede who is Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the Kwara Governor, told Pulse that Ahmed will be speaking at the 4th NGF National Internally Generated Revenue Peer Learning Event in Abuja with the theme "Mobilizing Domestic Financing for Development".

The organisers say Ahmed was invited to address the Forum due to his administration's achievements in “mobilizing domestic financing in a sustainable manner within a short period of time as well as the reforms achieved by the State's Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS).”

NGF also commended the efforts of Governor Ahmed in growing the State's IGR by over 170% from N7.2b in 2015 to N19.6b in 2017.

Governor Ahmed will provide insights into how the state government reformed and leveraged increased IGR to augment dwindling federal allocation and fund infrastructure on a sustainable basis.

The meeting will be attended by all Executive Chairmen of the State Board of Internal Revenue, all Commissioners of Finance from the 36 States of the Federation, Joint Tax Board and Federal Inland Revenue Service and development partners, according to the NGF.