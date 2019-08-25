Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, gave the assurance when he received the Executives of Idofin Odo Ashe Development Association, led by its President, Mr Stephen Kasum in his office in Ilorin on Saturday.

Alabi described the deplorable state of roads as a serious problem in the state, especially in Kwara South, adding that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led government would give necessary attention to road rehabilitation across the state.

The President of the Association, Stephen Kasum, commended the government for the achievement recorded so far in the development of the state.

Kasum called for the upgrading of traditional rulers in Idofin district from third class to second class status.

He also called for the rehabilitation of the dilapidated Idofin-Olla road in order to reduce the suffering of road users.