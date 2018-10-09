Kwara government organises service of songs for Hon Adedoyin

news

The Kwara State government is organising a service of songs as part of the funeral rites for late Hon. Olufunke Deborah Adedoyin.

Adedoyin, who represented Irepodun, Ekiti and Oke-Ero Constituency at the House of Representatives, died on September, 28th 2018.

According to the Head of Service of Kwara State, Mrs. Susan Oyewole, who heads the state committee for the funeral, the service of songs will take place on Tuesday, 9th October, 2018 at the State Banquet Hall, Ahmadu Bello Way, Ilorin at 4pm.

Attendees

The service of songs, according Mrs Oluwole, will be attended by State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, members of the state executive council, family, friends and political associates of the late member of the House of Reps.

The Head of Service emphasized that late Hon. Adedoyin was not only a major stakeholder in the state but also positively touched the lives of many across the state and therefore deserves to be honored by the state government and indeed all citizens and residents of the state.

Mrs Oluwole said the service of songs is one of several activities lined up for Hon. Adedoyin’s funeral, stressing that information on the other events lined up will be provided by the family of the deceased.