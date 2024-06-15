ADVERTISEMENT
Kwara Gov releases 23 prisoners, reviews 18 life sentence cases

News Agency Of Nigeria

He quoted Nababa as applauding the State Ministry of Justice for a job well done, noting that the exercise would reduce congestion in the custodial centre.

Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq (SAN) [TheSun]
Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq (SAN) [TheSun]

A statement by Adegbulugbe Olumide, the Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Correctional Service, Kwara State Command, said on Saturday in Ilorin that the governor decided to extend his hands of love to the inmates.

“The governor visited the facility and freed some inmates ahead of the Eid-el Kabir celebration.

“In addition, the cases of 18 lifers were reviewed with 10 commuted to 21 years imprisonment, six commuted to 10 years, while two were commuted to two years.

“A female inmate serving seven years had the term reviewed to six months,” he said.

Olumide stated that the Governor also paid the transport fares of those freed, to enable them to go to their various destinations.

According to Olumide, the reduction of terms, and the release of inmates, were based on health status and the belief that they had turned into better citizens.

“The Controller of Corrections in the State, Mr Danmairomu Ayodeji, while reacting to the governor’s gestures, appreciated him for the good gesture.

“He advised the inmates to be worthy ambassadors of their various homes and never go back to crime.

“Danmairomu used the opportunity to applaud the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, for giving him the enabling environment to operate,” he said.

