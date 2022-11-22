RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwara Gov mourns Justice Titi Daibu

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has described the death of Justice Titi Daibu as a painful loss.

Mr-Rafiu-Ajakaye

The governor described the late judge as one of the shining lights of the bench in Kwara.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye on Tuesday in Ilorin.

The governor said that the death of the senior High Court Judge was shocking.

“This, again, is a huge depletion in the ranks of the great minds in our state, especially in the judiciary where she was a leader with a difference.

“Our commiserations go to the judiciary in the state and Nigeria, the Ilorin community as a whole, and especially her families on all sides.

“Our consolation is that Justice Daibu was an exemplary figure, loved within and outside of the bench for her good nature.

“We pray Allah, exalted is He, to repose her soul in al-jannah Firdaus and comfort her family.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Daibu died on Monday in an Abuja Hospital.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

