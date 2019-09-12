Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, has commiserated with the family of the late former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Emeritus, Adeoye Adeniyi, describing his death as the end of an era.

The governor also condoled with the university and the academic community on the death of Adeniyi, a Professor of Pediatrics and Child Health.

AbdulRazaq’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye in Ilorin on Thursday.

He said, “Prof. Adeniyi left behind a legacy of being a distinguished patriot, who contributed to national development, especially in the education sector and child care”.

The governor prayed God for the repose of his soul.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Adeniyi served as the fourth VC of the university between 1985 and 1992, and died on Sept. 5 at the age of 95 in Ibadan.