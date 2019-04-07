Abdulrazaq, in a condolence message signed by his Media Aide, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Sunday, declared that death of religious leaders depletes our spirituality.

It is in fact considered to be darkness as they are the light of the world. Death of religious leaders often leaves a vacuum that is hard to fill, the governor-elect said.

Abdulrazaq described the death of the Chief Imam as another blow not just to the Pategi Emirate, but the entire state, coming barely three weeks after the demise of the Etsu Pategi, Alhaji Ibrahim Chatta Umar.

We pray the Almighty Allah to repose the soul of the Chief Imam and comfort the family and the flock he left behind, he said.