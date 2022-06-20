RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwara Gov commits N150m to water projects, FG offers support

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, has committed fresh N150 million to the construction of at least 48 modern motorized boreholes and their accessories in Moro and Asa local government areas of the state.

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (News247)

The investment complements the ongoing efforts of the administration to make potable water available to residents of the state.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Finance, Olasumbo Oyeyemi, confirmed this on Sunday in Ilorin, indicating that the gesture of the state government has led to the Federal Government offering to construct 20 solar boreholes in Edu and Offa local government areas, each getting 10 boreholes, to deepen public access to water.

“This is just one of the findings from the budget review process this year. It is therefore worth informing the Kwara public that the government is committed to steadily meet their water needs in phases as our resources permit,” Oyeyemi said.

“The spending on water aligns with His Excellency’s ongoing investments in Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) and Open Defecation Free (ODF) campaign.

“These efforts are glaring and impactful, and we are making appreciable progress,” the Commissioner concluded.

