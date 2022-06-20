Kwara Gov commits N150m to water projects, FG offers support

A statement by the state Commissioner for Finance, Olasumbo Oyeyemi, confirmed this on Sunday in Ilorin, indicating that the gesture of the state government has led to the Federal Government offering to construct 20 solar boreholes in Edu and Offa local government areas, each getting 10 boreholes, to deepen public access to water.

“This is just one of the findings from the budget review process this year. It is therefore worth informing the Kwara public that the government is committed to steadily meet their water needs in phases as our resources permit,” Oyeyemi said.

“The spending on water aligns with His Excellency’s ongoing investments in Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) and Open Defecation Free (ODF) campaign.