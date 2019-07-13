A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Saturday, listed the three water works to include Lafiagi Waterworks (Kwara North); Igbaja Waterworks (Kwara South); and Asa Dam Waterworks (Kwara Central).

He said the three water works were either in bad condition or not working at optimal capacity.

Ajakaye said the three water works had been recommended for rehabilitation by the Ministry of Water Resources in line with the administration’s commitment to tackle water scarcity in the state.

“Consequently, the governor has approved the release of N48,548,720 for their rehabilitation,’’ he said.

He said the Lafiagi Waterworks was currently running skeletal services owing to the damage to four of its five boreholes, the intake and transfer pumps.

Ajakaye also said the facilities in Igbaja had since broken down as a result of poor electricity supply and lack of proper rehabilitation.

He said the Asa Dam, which serves the entire Ilorin, had been working at half its designed capacity, saying that the intervention would boost its working capacity.

“The governor remains committed to his desire to have water running in the state.

“This has started happening in certain areas; thanks to his intervention but the idea is that every part of the state should have access to potable water,’’ Ajakaye said.