Kwara Gov Ahmed to launches Health Insurance Scheme

Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov launches Health Insurance Scheme

Kwara Gov Ahmed will launch the State's health insurance scheme this Thursday.

  • Published:
Kwara Gov Ahmed to launches Health Insurance Scheme play Kwara Gov Ahmed will launch health insurance scheme this week (Premium Times)

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, will on Thursday, July 12, 2018, launch the State Health Insurance Scheme.

According to a statement sent to Pulse by  Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media and Communications to the governor, Dr. Muideen Akorede,  the event will kick off at 9am at the Kwara State Banquet Hall.

The statement added that the scheme was in line with the State government’s commitment to providing universal health coverage for citizens and residents of the State.

"It follows Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed’s assent to the Kwara State Health Insurance Agency Bill in 2017", Akorede wrote.

The bill replaced the State's Community Health Insurance Scheme and extends health insurance coverage to all citizens and residents of the State for a low annual premium.

Dignitaries attending the event

According to the statement, dignitaries expected at the event are the Senate President  Bukola Saraki, the Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Robert Petri and Prof. Khama Rogo who is the Lead Head Sector Specialist and Head of World Bank Group in Africa Initiative. 

Partners of the scheme were named as Pharm Access Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, USAID, Medical Credit Fund Africa, Safe Care and Grand Challenges Canada.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is a News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

