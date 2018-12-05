Pulse.ng logo
Kwara Gov Ahmed approves N115million for staff, teachers

  • Published:
Kwara Gov Ahmed approves N115million for staff, teachers play Kwara Gov Ahmed approves N115m for the promotion of staff (Premium Times)

Kwara Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved the release of N115m for the implementation of promotion of local government staff as well as teaching and non-teaching staff under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kwara State chapter, Mr. Joshua Omokanye disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting.

Omokanye added that the increments will be paid alongside November's salary.

The sum of N99.5m was allocated to SUBEB and N16.3m was allocated for payment of LG promotion, he said during the breakdown.

Omokanye said if the allocation from the federal government continues to increase, it will help to offset salary arrears of workers.

The ALGON Chairman appreciated the Ahmed-led administration for approving cash-backing for the promotion of LG workers and ensuring that its workforce is catered for.

Also, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kwara State chapter, Alhaji Toyin Saliu, commended Governor Ahmed for fulfilling his promise to members.

Governor Ahmed’s approval of the funds for LG Ana’s SUBEB promotion arrears comes a day after he was honored by the National Union of Local Government Employees(NULGE) for promoting the interest of local government councils and their workers.

