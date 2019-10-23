This is contained in a statement signed by the Press Officer of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Muinat Abdulkadir and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the plight of Abdulazeez’s family and their battle for survival followed the birth of their gifted triplets in February and this was in addition to the two children they were earlier blessed with.

Presenting the items, on behalf of the first lady, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Abdulganiyu Opeloyeru, appealed to the family to see the babies as nothing but a gift from God.

He said that procreation is achieved only by God’s grace and that it is He who gives man children irrespective of the quality and quantity.

Opeloyeru, enjoined the less privileged in the society not to relent on their parenting roles of giving children proper upkeep, quality education and other life expectancy.

“These babies are blessings from God, never blame Him for extending such to your family. Things will soon take shape in your family.

“They need your love, care and all supports. Give them, and they will pay you back when they grow up and turn out successful in life,’’ he advised.

He noted that it is natural that the donated items cannot satisfy their entire needs, asking them to see it from the point of showing them compassion and encouragement.

He reiterated the commitment of the Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, led administration to address the issue of socio-economic challenges of the least privileged which were inherited from the previous governments.

The permanent secretary called for more patience, understanding and support for the government.