Kwara CP frowns at Oja-Gboro killing , orders arrest of perpetrators

The Kwara Commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, has directed that perpetrators of the killing that occurred at Oja Gboro area of Ilorin on Monday evening be arrested and prosecuted.

Kwara State Commissioner of Police Mr Tuesday Assayomo
This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, on Monday in Ilorin.

He quoted the commissioner of police as assuring the people of his utter disdain for crime and criminality.

According to him, the order by the police boss came in the aftermath of killing on Monday at about 1930hrs by suspected cultists at Oja Gboro Junction, Ilorin.

“A sound of gunshot prompted the racing of policemen on surveillance patrol to the scene of the sound.

“At the scene, a body of an unidentified adult was found lying in the pool of his blood, a gunshot injury to his head was observed, the victim was quickly rushed to UITH.

“He was confirmed dead after an examination by the doctor on duty.

“In a bid to identify the victim, a search on his body was conducted, nothing was found in his pockets to identify him except some weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

“However the body has been deposited at the same hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, aggressive manhunt for the culprit (s) has commenced as ordered by the Commissioner of Police.

“The commissioner of police advices parents and guidance to monitor and warm their children and wards to avoid acts that could truncate their future, as anybody arrested for any act of criminality will be made to suffer the consequences,” he said.

