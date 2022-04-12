Kwara CP frowns at Oja-Gboro killing , orders arrest of perpetrators

He quoted the commissioner of police as assuring the people of his utter disdain for crime and criminality.

According to him, the order by the police boss came in the aftermath of killing on Monday at about 1930hrs by suspected cultists at Oja Gboro Junction, Ilorin.

“A sound of gunshot prompted the racing of policemen on surveillance patrol to the scene of the sound.

“At the scene, a body of an unidentified adult was found lying in the pool of his blood, a gunshot injury to his head was observed, the victim was quickly rushed to UITH.

“He was confirmed dead after an examination by the doctor on duty.

“In a bid to identify the victim, a search on his body was conducted, nothing was found in his pockets to identify him except some weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

“However the body has been deposited at the same hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, aggressive manhunt for the culprit (s) has commenced as ordered by the Commissioner of Police.