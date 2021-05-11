RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwara community gets electricity supply after 7-year-old blackout

Alhaji Oba Daudu-Sulaiman, the District Head of Aawe in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara, says electricity supply has been restored to the community after over seven years of blackout.

The traditional ruler confirmed this at Aawe on Tuesday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that the community, which has been in existence since over 300 years ago, was thrown into blackout over seven years ago as a result of damage to electricity cables and destruction of some electricity poles by rainstorm.

An elated Daudu-Sulaiman said normal social and economic activities had been restored at the community.

He said several artisans, including young women engaging in various petty businesses, that fled the community during the period of electricity blackout are gradually returning.

The district head also expressed optimism that some residents of the community who relocated to some urban centres during the years of power outage would soon return.

The head of the community expressed appreciation to Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the lbadan Electricity Distribution Company (lBEDC) over the restoration of power supply to the area.

Daudu-Sulaiman however appealed to the state government to support the community with classrooms in its secondary school constructed through self help project.

He similarly requested the state government to construct the only road linking Aawe with llorin-lgbeti federal highway in the state.

On its part, the Kwara regional Head of lBEDC, Alhaji Ajisafe Bello, advised the community to guard the installation against vandalism and ensure prompt payment of bills to sustain constant power supply.

NAN also observed that some welders and other residents of the community whose jobs require electricity are now back to business, following the restoration of electricity supply.

